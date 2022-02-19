.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Ukraine reports two soldiers killed in separatists shelling

  • Font
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces walks at combat positions near the line of separation from Russian-backed rebels outside the town of Avdiivka in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine February 11, 2022. (Reuters)
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces walks at combat positions near the line of separation from Russian-backed rebels outside the town of Avdiivka in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine on February 11, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine reports two soldiers killed in separatists shelling

Reuters, Kyiv

Published: Updated:

The Ukrainian military said two soldiers were killed and four wounded in shelling by pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine on Saturday, where a flare up of violence this week has sparked fears it could be the trigger for Russian military action.

The Ukrainian military said on its Facebook page it had recorded 70 ceasefire violations by separatists since the start of the day compared with 66 cases over the previous 24 hours.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Separatists opened fire on more than 30 settlements along the front line using heavy artillery, which has been prohibited by agreements aimed at cooling the long-running conflict, the military said.

A group of lawmakers and foreign media visiting the conflict zone came under fire and had to be evacuated to a shelter, a spokesperson for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s party said in a separate statement on Saturday.

Separatist officials accused Ukraine on social media site Telegram of shelling separatist-controlled areas and said they had to respond accordingly.

Incidents of shelling across the line dividing government forces and separatists increased sharply this week, in what the Ukrainian government called a provocation. It strongly denied suggestions by Russia that Kyiv could launch an offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Read more:

Russia says shell hit building near Ukraine border

Mortars explode as Ukraine minister tours frontline

Putin launches nuclear drills as US says Russia poised to invade Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More