EU won’t accept Bosnia breakup, sas foreign policy chief Borrell

The European Union’s foreign policy chief said Sunday that he’s deeply concerned about tensions in Bosnia and has appealed to leaders there to avoid the breakup of the Balkan country.
“The situation in Bosnia is more worrying than ever. It was never easy, but now the centrifugal tendencies are really very worrying,” Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign policy, said at an annual security conference in Munich.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Last month, the Biden administration announced new sanctions against Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who has for years been advocating that the Serb-run part of Bosnia leave the rest of the country and unite with neighboring Serbia. The US accused him of “corrupt activities” that threaten to destabilize the region and undermine a US-brokered peace accord from more than 25 years ago.
“I can assure you that, in close contact with the United States, I and Secretary of State (Anthony) Blinken have issued a very serious warning. We will not accept the breakup and disintegration of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Borrell said.
He said he had been in contact with Dodik “to ask him to recall his duty to participate in the common institutions” of the country.
“I appeal to the responsibility of the political leaders of Bosnia-Herzegovina to avoid the breakup of the country,” Borrell said.
The Dayton Peace Accord ended Bosnia’s war, which killed more than 100,000 people and left millions homeless in the worst carnage in Europe since World War II. The accord established two separate governing entities in Bosnia — one run by Bosnia’s Serbs and the other dominated by the country’s Bosniaks and Croats.
The two are linked by shared, state-wide institutions, and all actions at a national level require consensus from all three ethnic groups.
Dodik says he and Bosnian Serbs are being unfairly picked on by the US and wrongly accused of corruption.
Read more: US envoy: Bosnia’s presidency pledges no more wars
-
US envoy: Bosnia’s presidency pledges no more warsMembers of Bosnia’s collective presidency have offered assurances that there will be no repeat of ethnic clashes in the war-scarred nation, a senior ... World News
-
New UN envoy to Bosnia faces angry opposition from SerbsA German diplomat on Monday took office as the top international envoy to Bosnia, facing opposition from the country’s Serbs, who have rejected both ... World News
-
UN war crimes court sentences two Serbs to 12 years over Bosnia atrocitiesUN judges on Wednesday convicted two men of war crimes for their role in financing and equipping Serb militias during the break-up of the former ... World News
-
Activists protest EU migration policies at Croatia’s border with BosniaDozens of human rights advocates briefly blocked Croatia’s border with Bosnia on Saturday to protest the European Union’s migration policies.The ... World News
-
Bosnian soldiers jailed for war crimes against SerbsTwo former members of Bosnian forces were sentenced to prison on Friday for war crimes, including murder and rape, committed against Serb civilians ... World News
-
Bosnia starts demolishing Serbian Orthodox church built near SrebrenicaDemolition work began Saturday on a Serbian Orthodox church illegally built on land near Srebrenica seized from a Muslim family after the 1992-1995 ... World News
-
Bosnian officials denounce Russian warning of action against NATO membershipBosnian officials on Friday denounced a Russian warning that it will take action if the country takes steps toward NATO membership.The Russian embassy ... World News
-
EU announces additional aid but urges Bosnia to rebuild migrant campThe European Union announced additional funding Sunday to help vulnerable migrants in Bosnia, but urged the government there to rebuild a camp that ... World News
-
Hundreds of migrants freezing in heavy snow at Lipa camp in northwest BosniaHundreds of migrants on Saturday were stranded in a burnt-out squalid tent camp in Bosnia as heavy snow fell in the country and temperatures suddenly ... World News
-
Police blame residents for fire at migrant center in northwestern BosniaA fire at a migrant center housing about 1,200 people in northwestern Bosnia on Wednesday was probably set by migrants displeased with its temporary ... World News