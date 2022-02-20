.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Should Boris Johnson resign? UK doesn’t need a vacuum right now, minister says

  • Font
British Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa and North America James Cleverly attends a meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation between Russia and Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, US, on February 17, 2022. (Reuters)
British Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa and North America James Cleverly attends a meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation between Russia and Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, US, on February 17, 2022. (Reuters)

Should Boris Johnson resign? UK doesn’t need a vacuum right now, minister says

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Britain does not need a vacuum at the heart of government right now due to the gravity of the Ukraine crisis, a junior foreign minister said on Sunday when asked if Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign over lockdown parties.

Johnson has received a police questionnaire as part of an investigation into parties at Downing Street during COVID lockdowns. He has repeatedly been asked if he would resign.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I don’t think what the country needs at the moment is a vacuum at the center of government,” Europe minister James Cleverly told Sky, citing the COVID recovery and the Ukraine crisis.

Read more:

UK to scrap all remaining COVID-19 restrictions next week in ‘risky move’

Ukraine temporarily closes checkpoint in Donbass due to shelling by separatists

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More