Ukraine temporarily closes checkpoint in Donbass due to shelling by separatists
Ukraine on Sunday suspended operations at one of the seven checkpoints to territory in the eastern Donbass region controlled by Russia-backed separatists, due to heavy shelling, the Ukrainian military said.
Incidents of shelling across the line dividing government forces and separatists increased sharply last week, in what the
Ukrainian government called a provocation. Kyiv’s Western allies say Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine and are concerned that the escalation might be used as a pretext.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Russia denies any plans to attack its neighbor, while Ukraine strongly denied suggestions by Moscow that Kyiv could
launch an offensive in eastern Ukraine.
Separatists on Saturday fired three times on the Schastya checkpoint using mortars and heavy anti-tank grenade launchers,
as ceasefire violations by separatists along the frontline increased to 136 from 66 on Friday, the military said on its Facebook page.
Two Ukrainian soldiers were reported killed and four wounded on Saturday.
Considering “the escalation of the situation... and the inability to guarantee the safety of the civilian population” using the checkpoint, the command was suspending its use from 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) on Sunday “for the period of the threat,” the
military said.
Separatist officials accused Ukraine on social media site Telegram of shelling separatist-controlled areas and said they had to respond accordingly.
Read more:
Ukraine leader proposes meeting with Putin
Russia says shell hit building near Ukraine border
-
NATO relocates Ukraine staff to Lviv and Brussels for safety reasonsNATO has relocated Ukraine staff from the capital Kyiv to Lviv in the west of the country and to Brussels for safety reasons, a NATO official said on ... World News
-
Russia says shell hit building near Ukraine borderLocal authorities in southwest Russia said on Saturday that a shell hit a village house near the Ukrainian border, damaging its roof but hurting no ... World News
-
Mortars explode as Ukraine minister tours frontlineA dozen mortar shells fell within a few hundred meters of Ukraine’s interior minister on Saturday as he met journalists on a tour of the frontline ... World News
-
Lufthansa to suspend flights to Kyiv, Odessa from MondayGermany’s Lufthansa group is suspending flights to and from the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Odessa, a spokesperson said on Saturday amid growing ... World News
-
Ukraine leader proposes meeting with PutinUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire ... World News
-
Ukraine reports two soldiers killed in separatists shellingThe Ukrainian military said two soldiers were killed and four wounded in shelling by pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine on Saturday, where a ... World News
-
Ukraine leader wants new security guarantees to fix ‘almost broken’ global systemAs Ukraine braces for a possible attack from Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he wanted to convene a meeting of world powers to ... World News
-
UK sees threat to Taiwan if West does not support UkraineBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that if Western nations failed to fulfil their promises to support Ukraine’s independence, it ... World News