EU supports further talks between US and Russia on Ukraine, policy chief Borrell says
The European Union supports the latest attempt to arrange further talks between Washington and Moscow to find a diplomatic solution amid a Russian military build-up on Ukraine’s borders, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.
“Summit meetings, at the level of leaders, at the level of ministers, whatever format, whatever way of talking and sitting at the table and trying to avoid a war, is badly needed,” Borrell told reporters in Brussels ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We will support anything that can make diplomatic conversations the best way, the only way to look for a solution to the crisis,” he added, after France announced US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine.
Read more:
Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin
Russia has lists of Ukrainians ‘to be killed or sent to camps,’ US letter to UN
‘It’s time to act,’ Ukraine calls for sanctions against Russia
-
Russia has lists of Ukrainians ‘to be killed or sent to camps,’ US letter to UNThe United States has warned the United Nations it has information that Russia has lists of Ukrainians “to be killed or sent to camps” in the event ... World News
-
Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with PutinUS President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, the US and French leaders said, ... World News
-
‘It’s time to act,’ Ukraine calls for sanctions against RussiaUkraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday said that it was time for the West to implement at least part of the sanctions it has prepared ... World News
-
In last-ditch bid, Macron talks Ukraine with Putin, then calls ZelenskyFrench President Emmanuel Macron called Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Sunday about the situation in Ukraine in a last-ditch effort to avert a ... World News
-
US VP Kamala Harris acknowledges ‘real possibility of war’ in EuropeAcknowledging “the real possibility of war,” Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weekend of outreach to European allies with a push to bolster ... World News
-
UK’s Johnson says Russia’s Putin may not be thinking logically on UkraineBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin might not be thinking logically so the threat of sanctions may ... World News
-
Belarus says Russian forces to remain for more joint drills citing Ukraine tensionBelarus said on Sunday that joint exercises involving Russia and Belarus forces were being extended due to tension over Ukraine, despite promises from ... World News