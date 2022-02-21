Russia has lists of Ukrainians ‘to be killed or sent to camps,’ US letter to UN
The United States has warned the United Nations it has information that Russia has lists of Ukrainians “to be killed or sent to camps” in the event of an invasion, according to a letter sent to the UN rights chief and obtained by AFP Sunday.
The letter, which came as Washington warned of an imminent invasion by Russian troops massed near the Ukrainian border, says the United States is “deeply concerned” and warns of a potential “human rights catastrophe.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The United States has “credible information that indicates Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation,” the letter says.
“We also have credible information that Russian forces will likely use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests or otherwise counter peaceful exercises of perceived resistance from civilian populations,” says the message, addressed to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.
The note, signed by Bathsheba Nell Crocker, US ambassador to the UN in Geneva, warns a Russian invasion of Ukraine could bring with it abuses such as kidnappings or torture, and could target political dissidents and religious and ethnic minorities, among others.
Russia has placed more than 150,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders in recent weeks, the United States and Western allies have estimated.
Moscow denies it plans to attack its neighbor, but is seeking a guarantee that Ukraine will never join NATO and that the Western alliance will remove forces from Eastern Europe, demands the West has refused.
Read more:
Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin
In last-ditch bid, Macron talks Ukraine with Putin, then calls Zelensky
‘It’s time to act,’ Ukraine calls for sanctions against Russia
-
Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with PutinUS President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, the US and French leaders said, ... World News
-
Calm prevails at Poland-Ukraine border despite growing fears over RussiaAs tensions soar in Ukraine’s east and Western leaders issue dire warnings that a wider war could be coming, calm persists along Ukraine’s western ... World News
-
In last-ditch bid, Macron talks Ukraine with Putin, then calls ZelenskyFrench President Emmanuel Macron called Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Sunday about the situation in Ukraine in a last-ditch effort to avert a ... World News
-
US VP Kamala Harris acknowledges ‘real possibility of war’ in EuropeAcknowledging “the real possibility of war,” Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weekend of outreach to European allies with a push to bolster ... World News
-
UK’s Johnson says Russia’s Putin may not be thinking logically on UkraineBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin might not be thinking logically so the threat of sanctions may ... World News
-
Belarus says Russian forces to remain for more joint drills citing Ukraine tensionBelarus said on Sunday that joint exercises involving Russia and Belarus forces were being extended due to tension over Ukraine, despite promises from ... World News
-
Ukraine temporarily closes checkpoint in Donbass due to shelling by separatistsUkraine on Sunday suspended operations at one of the seven checkpoints to territory in the eastern Donbass region controlled by Russia-backed ... World News