Russia says five people killed while preventing border breach from Ukraine

Russian service members walk past BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles during tactical combat exercises held in the Rostov region, Russia on December 10, 2021. (Reuters)
Agencies

Russia’s military said on Monday that troops and border guards had prevented a “diversionary reconnaissance” group from breaching Russia’s border from Ukrainian territory and that five people had been killed, Russian news agencies reported.

Interfax cited the Russian military as saying that Ukrainian armed vehicles had been destroyed.

Ukraine rejected the report, calling it fake news, and said no Ukrainian forces were present in the Rostov region where the incident was alleged to have taken place.

“Not a single one of our soldiers has crossed the border with the Russian Federation, and not a single one has been killed today,” Anton Gerashchenko, an official at Ukraine’s interior ministry, told reporters.

The reported incident took place at a moment of extreme tension between the two countries as Russia continues to deny statements from the United States and its allies that it could invade Ukraine at any time.

