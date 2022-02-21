UNICEF to pay stipend to Afghan primary, secondary teachers

The United Nations children’s agency would pay Afghan teachers a monthly stipend for at least two months, the organization said, with salaries unpaid for months as the country is plunged into economic crisis due to sanctions on the Taliban administration.
The payments, of roughly $100 per month, would be paid in the local currency to around 194,000 primary and secondary school teachers for January and February, and would be funded by the European Union, UNICEF said in a statement on Sunday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Following months of uncertainty and hardship for many teachers, we are pleased to extend emergency support to public school teachers in Afghanistan who have spared no effort to keep children learning,” said Mohamed Ayoya, the representative for UNICEF Afghanistan.
The country has been in economic crisis since the Taliban took over last August as foreign forces withdrew. Restrictions on the banking sector due to sanctions and a drop-off in development funding left the new administration struggling to pay many public sector salaries, including for teachers.
The international community has been grappling with how to engage with the Taliban without formally recognizing their government, and has made education for girls a key demand when speaking with the group, according to diplomats.
The Taliban have been vague on their plans for girls’ education with many still unable to attend secondary school in a large number of provinces. However, the group has said it is working on plans to allow girls to return to school and is opening universities this month with women attending.
Read more: Explainer: Why effort to help Afghanistan is falling short
-
Afghanistan’s Taliban detain Brits, American; reason unclearAfghanistan’s Taliban rulers have detained several British citizens and an American, including a former freelance television journalist who has been ... World News
-
Boy trapped for three days in Afghanistan well dies: OfficialsA five-year-old boy trapped for three days down a remote Afghan village well died moments after being pulled out alive, officials said Friday.The ... World News
-
‘Full of stress’: Fear runs through Afghanistan’s dangerous media landscapeFear accompanies reporter Banafsha Binesh from the moment she leaves her Kabul home each morning for the newsroom at Afghanistan’s largest television ... World News
-
A ‘number’ of British citizens detained in Afghanistan: UK governmentA “number” of British nationals are being detained in Afghanistan, the UK government said Saturday, adding that it had raised the issue with the ... World News
-
UN aims to launch new Afghanistan cash route in February: UN noteThe United Nations aims to kickstart this month a system to swap millions of aid dollars for Afghan currency in a plan to stem humanitarian and ... World News
-
New COVID wave batters Afghanistan’s crumbling health careOnly five hospitals in Afghanistan still offer COVID-19 treatment, with 33 others having been forced to close in recent months for lack of doctors, ... World News
-
UN experts: `Terrorist groups’ enjoy freedom in AfghanistanAl-Qaida’s past ties to the recently empowered Taliban have the potential of making Afghanistan a safe haven for extremists, and “terrorist groups ... World News
-
US advice to banks: OK to transfer aid money to AfghanistanInternational banks can transfer money to Afghanistan for humanitarian purposes, and aid groups are allowed to pay teachers and healthcare workers at ... World News
-
Taliban stop dozens trying to ‘illegally’ leave Afghanistan by air, detain womenDozens of people were stopped from “illegally” leaving Afghanistan by air on Monday, a top Taliban official said, and several women among them are ... World News
-
Explainer: Why effort to help Afghanistan is falling shortAs winter deepens, a grim situation in Afghanistan is getting worse. Freezing temperatures are compounding misery from the downward spiral that has ... World News
-
EU to establish presence in Afghanistan, will not recognize Taliban administrationThe European Union said on Friday it was re-establishing a physical presence in Afghanistan for humanitarian purposes, but stressed it was not ... World News