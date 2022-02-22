US announces sanctions as Russia’s Putin recognizes Moscow-backed regions in Ukraine

In its first response after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin unilaterally recognized two Moscow-backed rebel regions in Ukraine, the White House said US President Joe Biden would prohibit any new investment, trade, and financing by Americans to these areas.

Biden spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart as well. “President Biden held a secure call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy this afternoon from 14:05 to 14:40 EST,” a White House official told reporters.

Biden also convened a “secure call” French President Macron and German Chancellor Scholz, the White House said.

“President Biden will soon issue an Executive Order that will prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by US persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. “This EO will also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine.”

Psaki announced that the US would “soon announce additional measures related to today’s blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments.”

Shortly before, Putin signed decrees on live TV recognizing the independence of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Washington has been warning for months that Russia is planning to launch an invasion of Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Russian troops have been deployed to borders with Ukraine in Belarus and Russia, according to US intelligence and satellite images.

Russia has denied that it has plans to attack Ukraine.

