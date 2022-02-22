Germany takes steps to halt Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia
Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.
Scholz told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday that his government was taking the measure in response to Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday that Germany’s gas supply is secured even without additional delivery via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would have doubled the amount of gas flowing from Russia to the country,
The price, however, was another question, Habeck told journalists at a news conference in Duesseldorf, predicting gas prices to further increase in the short term.
