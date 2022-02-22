.
.
.
.
Syria supports Putin’s recognition of Ukraine breakaway regions: FM

Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Damascus, Syria, Wednesday, April 13, 2016. (AP)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Syria supports the decision of its ally Russia to recognize two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, Syrian state TV quoted foreign minister as saying on Tuesday.

The United States and its European allies are set to announce fresh sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after Putin recognized the two breakaway regions, deepening Western fears of a new war in Europe.

“Syria supports President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognize the republics of Luhansk and Donetsk and will cooperate with them,” the state TV quoted Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad as saying during an event in Moscow.

Syria has been a staunch ally of Moscow since Russia launched an air strike campaign in Syria in 2015 and helped turn the tide in a civil war in favor of President Bashar al-Assad.

“What the West is doing against Russia is similar to what it did against Syria during the terrorist war,” said Mekdad.

