Two convoys of military equipment heading toward Donetsk 

Ukrainian service members are seen on the front line near the village of Zaitseve in the Donetsk region, Ukraine February 19, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian service members are seen on the front line near the village of Zaitseve in the Donetsk region, Ukraine on February 19, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Two convoys of military equipment heading toward Donetsk

Reuters, Donetsk

Two separate convoys of military equipment with no identifiable insignia were moving toward the city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine along different roads from the direction of the Russian border, a Reuters witness reported on Wednesday.

One convoy included nine tanks and an infantry fighting vehicle, while the other was made up of trucks and fuel tankers, said the reporter, who was in the territory of two Russia-backed rebel regions recognized as independent by Moscow on Monday.

Ukraine declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and told its citizens in Russia to flee, while Moscow began evacuating its Kyiv embassy in the latest ominous signs for Ukrainians who fear an all-out Russian military onslaught.

