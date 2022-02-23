.
.
.
.
Ukraine state of emergency could impose curbs on movement, information, media: Draft

Ukrainian servicemen wait till mortar attack is over at their position on the front line with Russia-backed separatists near the town of Schastia, near the eastern Ukraine city of Lugansk, on February 23, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Ukraine could impose restrictions on the freedom of movement of conscripted reservists, impose curbs on the distribution of information and media and introduce personal document checks, according to a draft text on Wednesday.

The draft text needs to be approved by parliament on Wednesday evening and would come into force from Thursday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposed introducing a nationwide state of emergency earlier on Wednesday, as the country braces for a possible large scale military offensive from Russia.

