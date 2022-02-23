Ukraine state of emergency could impose curbs on movement, information, media: Draft
Ukraine could impose restrictions on the freedom of movement of conscripted reservists, impose curbs on the distribution of information and media and introduce personal document checks, according to a draft text on Wednesday.
The draft text needs to be approved by parliament on Wednesday evening and would come into force from Thursday.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposed introducing a nationwide state of emergency earlier on Wednesday, as the country braces for a possible large scale military offensive from Russia.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Russia vows ‘strong’ response to US ‘ineffective’ sanctions over Ukraine actions
EU unanimously agree new sanctions that will ‘hurt’ Russia: France
Parliament grants Putin request to use Russia’s military to back Ukraine separatists