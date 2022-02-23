.
Ukrainian government, foreign ministry and parliament websites down 

A screen grab taken from the official Ukrainian armed forces website shows a cyberattack on the site on February 15, 2022. (AFP)
A screen grab taken from the official Ukrainian armed forces website shows a cyberattack on the site on February 15, 2022. (AFP)
Ukrainian government, foreign ministry and parliament websites down

Reuters, Kyiv

Several Ukrainian state websites, including the government and foreign ministry home pages, were inaccessible on Wednesday.

Ukrainian authorities said this week they had seen online warnings that hackers were preparing to launch major attacks on government agencies, banks and the defense sector.

Ukraine has suffered a string of cyberattacks that Kyiv has blamed on Russia. Moscow, which is caught up in a mounting confrontation with the West over Ukraine, has denied any involvement.

Erdogan to Putin: We do not recognize steps against Ukraine's territorial integrity

Sites of Ukraine defense ministry, state banks under cyberattack

Ukraine’s economy is another victim of ‘hybrid war’ that Russia’s Putin is waging

