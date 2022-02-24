At least two killed, several injured in clashes on Afghan-Pakistan border 

At least two people were killed and several more injured Thursday in border clashes between Afghan Taliban and Pakistani forces, hospital and security officials told AFP.

Border tensions have risen since the Taliban's return to power last year, with Pakistan alleging militant groups are planning attacks from Afghan soil.

The Taliban deny harboring Pakistan anti-government militants, but are also infuriated by a fence Islamabad is erecting along their 2,700-kilometre (1,600-mile) border, drawn up in colonial times and known as the Durand Line.

Lalai Mama, a resident of the Afghan border town of Spin Boldak in southeastern Kandahar province, told AFP there had been "heavy fighting", and Pakistani forces were using heavy weapons.

Another resident, who asked not to be named, told AFP two shells fired from Pakistan landed in the town, causing many to flee their homes.

Niamat Shahzad, a doctor at a hospital in Kandahar city -- around 100 kilometers from the border -- said two people were killed in the fighting, and four wounded.

A security official who asked not to be identified said three people had been killed and more than two dozen injured -- including several Taliban fighters.

