Belgium wants EU to stop issuing visas to Russian citizens: Minister

Belgium wants the European Union to stop issuing visas to all Russian citizens, including students, workers and tourists, asylum minister said on Thursday in response to Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Russia’s reckless attack forces us to be careful with Russians wishing to come to Belgium,” junior minister for asylum and migration, Sammy Mahdi, said in a statement.



“At the moment, Russians are not welcome here, a general visa ban for Russians should not be a taboo,” he said, adding that should affect both short- and long-term stays.



Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander de Croo has not made any specific comments on the matter so far. He is due to meet the EU’s 26 other national leaders later on Thursday to decide on more sanctions against Russia.

Read more:

Ukraine FM says Russia carrying out ‘full-scale attack’

Russian cyberattacks on Ukraine institutions could worsen amid armed conflict: Expert

Ukraine leader says Russia attacking ‘our military infrastructure’