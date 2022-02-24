.
Biden speaks with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy: White House

In this file combination of file pictures created on July 21, 2021 shows Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) in Riga, Latvia, on October 16, 2019; and US President Joe Biden speaking on June 4, 2021, at the Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Convention Center. (AFP)

AFP

Published: Updated:

Joe Biden spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy late Wednesday night in Washington, the White House said, with the US president vowing “support and assistance.”

The conversation came soon after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine overnight, with explosions heard in multiple parts of the country.

“We will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden condemned the “unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces,” adding that Zelenskyy requested the US president “call on the leaders of the world to speak out clearly” against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “flagrant aggression.”

