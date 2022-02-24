France condemns Russia’s decision to ‘wage war on Ukraine’: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday strongly condemned Russia’s military action against Ukraine, vowing Paris would work with allies to end the war.

“Russia must immediately put an end to its military operations,” Macron wrote on Twitter, saying Russia had made the decision to “wage war” on Ukraine.

“France stands in solidarity with Ukraine. It stands by Ukrainians and is working with its partners and allies to end the war,” he added.

