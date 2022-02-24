.
France condemns Russia’s decision to ‘wage war on Ukraine’: Macron

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Moscow, Russia February 7, 2022. Sputnik/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Moscow, Russia. February 7, 2022. (Reuters)
AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday strongly condemned Russia’s military action against Ukraine, vowing Paris would work with allies to end the war.

“Russia must immediately put an end to its military operations,” Macron wrote on Twitter, saying Russia had made the decision to “wage war” on Ukraine.

“France stands in solidarity with Ukraine. It stands by Ukrainians and is working with its partners and allies to end the war,” he added.

