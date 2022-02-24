Japan PM Kishida condemns Russia’s ‘one-sided actions’ in Ukraine
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that Japan strongly condemns the one-sided actions of Russia, following reports that Russian forces had fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities.
Kishida said he has instructed the relevant Japanese authorities to do everything possible to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals in Ukraine.
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin authorized what he called a special military operation in the east of Ukraine earlier on
Thursday.
Read more: Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
