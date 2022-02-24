Kremlin says operation must demilitarize Ukraine, purge it of ‘Nazis’
The Kremlin said on Thursday that the length of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine depended on how it progressed and on its aims, and that the assault should ideally cleanse the country of “Nazis” and “neutralize” Kyiv’s military potential.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that nobody was talking about occupying Ukraine and that it was “unacceptable” to use the word to describe in the context of Russia’s operation.
The Kremlin also said it was impossible to shut Russia off behind an iron curtain and that it needed Ukraine to become a neutral country where offensive weapons were not deployed.
When asked to assess the risk of Russia being put behind an iron curtain due to its actions in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said:
“It’s simply impossible to cut off a country like Russia with an iron curtain.”
Read more:
Ukraine FM says Russia carrying out ‘full-scale attack’
Russian ground forces cross into Ukraine as death toll climbs
Explosions heard across Ukraine as Russian military operation begins
-
Ukraine FM says Russia carrying out ‘full-scale attack’Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday Russia was carrying out a full-scale offensive from multiple directions and that Ukrainian ... World News
-
Russian ground forces cross into Ukraine as death toll climbsRussia’s ground forces on Thursday crossed into Ukraine from several directions, Ukraine’s border guard service said, hours after President Vladimir ... World News
-
Explosions heard across Ukraine as Russian military operation beginsUkrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russia was attacking his country’s “military infrastructure” and border guards, but urged ... World News