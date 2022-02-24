Kyiv says anyone who can hold a weapon can join territorial defense forces
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Thursday said that anyone who is ready and able to hold a weapon can join the ranks of the territorial defense forces, as the police said they would distribute weapons to veterans.
Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorized what he called a special military operation in the east.
