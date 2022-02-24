NATO to hold meeting on Friday to discuss next steps after Ukraine invasion
NATO will convene a meeting of its 30 leaders on Friday to weigh its next steps after Russia began an invasion of Ukraine, diplomats said.
It was not immediately clear who would be present and who would join virtually. Many EU leaders will already be in Brussels for a European Union summit but that will not include NATO allies United States, Canada and Turkey.
Ukraine is not a member of the alliance.
