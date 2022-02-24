.
NATO to hold meeting on Friday to discuss next steps after Ukraine invasion

FILE PHOTO: Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium. (File photo: Reuters)
FILE PHOTO: Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters, Brussels 

Published: Updated:

NATO will convene a meeting of its 30 leaders on Friday to weigh its next steps after Russia began an invasion of Ukraine, diplomats said.

It was not immediately clear who would be present and who would join virtually. Many EU leaders will already be in Brussels for a European Union summit but that will not include NATO allies United States, Canada and Turkey.

Ukraine is not a member of the alliance.

