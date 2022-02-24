Russia’s Putin wants to destroy our state: Ukraine president

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday he had appealed to world leaders to impose all possible sanctions on Russia, including on President Vladimir Putin, saying that the Kremlin leader wanted to destroy the Ukrainian state.

European Union leaders will discuss new, tough sanctions on Russia at an emergency meeting later on Thursday in reaction to its “barbaric attack” on Ukraine, the EU said.

US President Joe Biden, reacting to an invasion the United States had been predicting for weeks, said his prayers were with the people of Ukraine “as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack,” while promising tough sanctions in response.

“I will be meeting with the leaders of the G7, and the United States and our allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia,” Biden said in a statement.

