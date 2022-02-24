Russian-backed separatist says their goal is to capture Ukrainian regions: Report
A Russian-backed separatist leader in eastern Ukraine said on Thursday their main objective was to regain control of all the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk where their breakaway territories are located, the Interfax news agency reported.
