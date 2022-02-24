.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russian-backed separatist says their goal is to capture Ukrainian regions: Report

  • Font
File photo of a pro-Russian separatist walking past a map in a regional government building in Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine April 18, 2014. (Reuters)
File photo of a pro-Russian separatist walking past a map in a regional government building in Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine April 18, 2014. (Reuters)

Russian-backed separatist says their goal is to capture Ukrainian regions: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A Russian-backed separatist leader in eastern Ukraine said on Thursday their main objective was to regain control of all the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk where their breakaway territories are located, the Interfax news agency reported.

Read more:

Russian ground forces cross into Ukraine as death toll climbs

Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Explosions heard across Ukraine as Russian military operation begins

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More