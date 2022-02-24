Turkey to support, guide citizens wanting to leave Ukraine: Foreign Ministry

Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it would provide necessary support and guidance to citizens wishing to leave Ukraine.



The ministry also advised Turkish citizens to stay at home or in a safe place and avoid traveling.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Earlier on Thursday, flag carrier Turkish Airlines said it canceled all flights to Ukraine on February 24 because of the closure of Ukranian air space.

Read more: Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine