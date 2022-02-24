.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Turkey to support, guide citizens wanting to leave Ukraine: Foreign Ministry

  • Font
The Turkish flag flutters at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 28, 2020. (Reuters)
The Turkish flag flutters at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Turkey to support, guide citizens wanting to leave Ukraine: Foreign Ministry

Reuters, Istanbul

Published: Updated:

Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it would provide necessary support and guidance to citizens wishing to leave Ukraine.

The ministry also advised Turkish citizens to stay at home or in a safe place and avoid traveling.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier on Thursday, flag carrier Turkish Airlines said it canceled all flights to Ukraine on February 24 because of the closure of Ukranian air space.

Read more: Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More