.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UK PM to preside over crisis meeting after Russian attack on Ukraine

  • Font
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during an interview amid the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on February 19, 2022. (Reuters)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during an interview amid the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on February 19, 2022. (Reuters)

UK PM to preside over crisis meeting after Russian attack on Ukraine

AFP

Published: Updated:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Thursday preside over an emergency meeting to discuss the “horrific” Russian attack on Ukraine, his office said.

“The Prime Minister will chair a COBR at 0730 (local and GMT) to discuss the response to the horrific attacks in Ukraine this morning,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Read more:

France condemns Russia’s decision to ‘wage war on Ukraine’: Macron

Biden says ‘world will hold Russia accountable’ over Ukraine attack

Explosions heard across Ukraine as Russian military operation begins

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More