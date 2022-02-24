.
Ukraine cuts diplomatic ties with Russia

This combination of file photos created on December 8, 2019, shows President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AFP)
This combination of file photos created on December 8, 2019, shows President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AFP)
Ukraine cuts diplomatic ties with Russia

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday broke off Kyiv’s diplomatic relations with Moscow in response to Russia’s invasion of its Western-backed neighbor.

“We broke off diplomatic relations with Russia,” Zelensky said in a video message. It marked the first rupture in ties since Russia and Ukraine became independent countries after the Soviet Union’s collapse in 1991.

Russian forces were seen rolling into Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials say the country’s military is fighting back and asked for Western defense assistance.

