Ukraine says 50 Russian troops killed, four tanks destroyed

Men mobilized for military service sit inside a bus, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 21, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters, Kyiv

Published: Updated:

Ukraine’s military said on Thursday it had destroyed four Russian tanks on a road near the eastern city of Kharkiv, killed 50 troops near a town in Luhansk region and downed a sixth Russian aircraft, also in the country’s east.

Russia has denied reports that its aircraft or armored vehicles have been destroyed.

Ukraine’s border guard service said that three of its servicemen had been killed in the southern Kherson region and that several more were wounded.

