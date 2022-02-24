.
Ukraine reports fierce fighting at numerous locations

A Ukrainian service member stands near an infantry fighting vehicle on the front line near the city of Novoluhanske in the Donetsk region, Ukraine February 22, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters, Kyiv

Published: Updated:

Ukraine on Thursday fought Russian forces along practically its entire border with Russia, and there was fierce fighting in the regions of Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odessa and at a military airport near Kyiv, an adviser to the presidential office said.

The Ukrainian official said they feared that Russian forces could be air dropped into the country and then try to penetrate the government district in Kyiv.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Ukrainian border guards had abandoned all facilities at the Russian-Ukrainian border, the Interfax news agency reported.

