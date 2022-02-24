.
Ukraine's Zelensky calls on citizens to fight, promises weapons

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the nation on a live TV broadcast in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 22, 2022. (AP)
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the nation on a live TV broadcast in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 22, 2022. (AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine’s Zelensky calls on citizens to fight, promises weapons

Reuters, Kyiv

Published: Updated:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called on all citizens who were ready to defend the country from Russian forces to come forward, saying Kyiv would issue weapons to everyone who wants them.

Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, the biggest attack by one state against
another in Europe since World War Two and confirmation of the worst fears of the West.

Zelensky urged Russians to come out and protest against the war.

