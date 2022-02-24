.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Ukraine says at least seven killed and nine wounded by Russian shelling

  • Font
Debris and rubble are seen at the site where a missile landed in the street, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Debris and rubble are seen at the site where a missile landed in the street, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. (Reuters)

Ukraine says at least seven killed and nine wounded by Russian shelling

Agencies

Published: Updated:

At least seven people have been killed and nine wounded by Russian shelling, according to Ukraine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ukraine also said on Thursday that Russia was moving military equipment into the country from annexed Crimea and that Russia was shelling it across the country all the way to western Ukraine’s Lviv region.

Ukraine was facing non-stop cyber attacks, one official said.

Read more:

Explosions heard across Ukraine as Russian military operation begins

Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

NATO condemns Russia’s ‘reckless and unprovoked’ Ukraine attack

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More