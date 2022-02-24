Ukraine says at least seven killed and nine wounded by Russian shelling

At least seven people have been killed and nine wounded by Russian shelling, according to Ukraine.

Ukraine also said on Thursday that Russia was moving military equipment into the country from annexed Crimea and that Russia was shelling it across the country all the way to western Ukraine’s Lviv region.

Ukraine was facing non-stop cyber attacks, one official said.

