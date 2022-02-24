.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Zelensky says Ukraine troops fighting to prevent repeat of Chernobyl

  • Font
Lights are seen through the windows of an abandoned building in the ghost town of Pripyat near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant early on April 26, 2021, to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. (AFP)
Lights are seen through the windows of an abandoned building in the ghost town of Pripyat near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant early on April 26, 2021, to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Zelensky says Ukraine troops fighting to prevent repeat of Chernobyl

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces are trying to seize the Chernobyl nuclear plant.

The plant was the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident when a nuclear reactor exploded in April 1986, spewing radioactive waste across Europe. The plant lies 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of the capital of Kyiv.

The exploded reactor has been covered by a protective shelter to prevent radiation leak and the entire plant has been decommissioned.

Zelenskyy said on Twitter that “our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated.” He added that “this is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Battle underway for airbase on Kyiv outskirts

Russia destroys over 70 military targets in Ukraine: Spokesperson

Ukraine military plane with 14 aboard crashes near Kyiv

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More