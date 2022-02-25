.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

‘We are all here,’ Ukraine’s Zelensky says in video from Kyiv

  • Font
This screen grab taken from a video of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky shows himself speaking on Feb. 25, 2022. (AFP)
This screen grab taken from a video of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky shows himself speaking on Feb. 25, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

‘We are all here,’ Ukraine’s Zelensky says in video from Kyiv

AFP

Published: Updated:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky released a self-shot video from central Kyiv on Friday vowing alongside key aides to stay and defend the capital against the Russian invasion.

“We’re all here. Our military is here. Citizens in society are here. We’re all here defending our independence, our country, and it will stay this way,” Zelensky said standing outside the presidency building.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Wearing olive green military-style clothing and standing with his prime minister, chief of staff and other senior aides, Zelensky appeared to be responding to pressure from Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Russian troops clashed briefly with Ukrainian forces for the first time within Kyiv itself on Friday.

Larger forces are bearing down on the capital and the city was braced for a possible night of air strikes.

Meanwhile, in a televised address from Moscow, Putin branded Zelensky’s government “terrorists” and “a gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis,” urging the Ukrainian military to mutiny.

Read more: Biden announces new batch of sanctions: Complete rupture in US-Russia ties

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More