In tit-for-tat move, US expels Russia’s no. 2 diplomat in Washington

The US has decided to expel Russia’s no. 2 diplomat at the embassy in Washington, the State Department announced Thursday, as tensions with Moscow continue to escalate over its invasion of Ukraine.

This comes almost a week after it was made public that Russia had kicked out the US Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman from Moscow.

“We are taking these actions as a direct response to the unprovoked Russian expulsion of our Deputy Chief of Mission,” a State Department spokesperson said.

Russia decided to expel Gorman in response to a US decision that forced Russian diplomats in the US to leave the country after three years.

This was also in response to Russian limits on US diplomats in Moscow and other parts of Russia.

“In line with this policy, we informed Russia that Russian diplomats who have stayed in the United States longer than three years are expected to depart, and that we will enforce this policy,” a State Department official told Al Arabiya English last week, adding that Russia said it would retaliate.

Russian diplomats were given a minimum of five months’ notice ahead of their expected departure date from the US, the State Department official previously said.

“In response, Russia is requiring US diplomats to leave well before the end of three years, is giving them two weeks to leave the country, and is calling it the same. It is not the same,” the official added.

