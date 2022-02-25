Kremlin regrets UEFA decision to move Champions League final from St Petersburg

The Kremlin on Friday said it regretted UEFA’s decision to move this year’s Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying the city would have made a good host for a “festival of football.”

European soccer’s governing body also said the home games of Ukrainian and Russian club and national teams competing in UEFA competitions would be played at neutral venues “until further notice.”

In a related development, the chairman of the Swedish Football Association (SvFF) told Reuters following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, that the 2022 World Cup playoff match in Russia is “almost unthinkable” at the moment.

