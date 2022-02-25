Kremlin regrets UEFA decision to move Champions League final from St Petersburg
The Kremlin on Friday said it regretted UEFA’s decision to move this year’s Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying the city would have made a good host for a “festival of football.”
European soccer’s governing body also said the home games of Ukrainian and Russian club and national teams competing in UEFA competitions would be played at neutral venues “until further notice.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In a related development, the chairman of the Swedish Football Association (SvFF) told Reuters following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, that the 2022 World Cup playoff match in Russia is “almost unthinkable” at the moment.
Read more:
Poland seeks clarity from FIFA over World Cup playoff v Russia amid Ukraine crisis
-
Merkel says Russian Invasion of Ukraine ‘turning point’ for EuropeGerman former chancellor Angela Merkel, whose conciliatory policies toward the Kremlin while in office have come under fire, on Friday condemned ... World News
-
Turkey unable to stop Russian warships in Black Sea due to int’l pact: FMTurkey cannot stop Russian warships accessing the Black Sea via its straits, as Ukraine has requested, due to a clause in an international pact that ... World News
-
Russia captures key water supply route to annexed CrimeaRussian forces invading Ukraine said they had taken control of a vital canal to supply water to Moscow-annexed Crimea, which has been suffering from ... World News
-
UN condemns ‘arbitrary arrests’ of anti-war protesters in RussiaThe United Nations on Friday condemned numerous “arbitrary arrests” of people in Russia for protesting the country’s invasion of Ukraine and urged ... World News