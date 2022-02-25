Pope Francis went to Russian embassy to express concern over war to Moscow envoy

Pope Francis went to the Russian embassy to the Holy See on Friday and relayed his concern over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to Moscow’s ambassador, the Vatican said.

It was believed to be the first time a pope has gone to an embassy during a conflict. Usually ambassadors are convoked by the Secretariat of State.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pope spent about 30 minutes at the embassy. Bruni would not comment on a report that the pope, 85, had offered the Vatican’s mediation.

Meanwhile,China’s President Xi Jinping said he supported solving the Ukraine crisis through talks in a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, state media said Friday, after Moscow launched an invasion of its neighbor.

According to the Chinese media readout, Putin outlined the reasons for Russia launching the “special military operation,” and told Xi that NATO and the United States had “long ignored Russia’s reasonable security concerns.”

He also told Xi on the call that Russia was ready to hold “high-level” talks with Ukraine.

