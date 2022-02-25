Russia bans UK airplanes from landing, crossing its airspace

The imposition of Russian restrictions on British airlines is a retaliation to Britain’s decision to ban Aeroflot flights from UK airports, defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday.

Russia has banned British airlines from landing at its airports or crossing its airspace, its state civil aviation regulator said on Friday.

“I think that’s their retaliation for us yesterday banning Aeroflot from using and landing in the United Kingdom. That’s their tit for tat response,” Wallace to ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

