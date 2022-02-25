.
Russia booted from Eurovision Song Contest over Ukraine crisis

A file photo shows fans of the annual Eurovision Song Contest gather for the grand final in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv on May 13, 2017. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

The Associated Press

The European Broadcasting Union says that Russia will not be allowed an entry in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The union said in a statement Friday that given the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry would bring the competition into “disrepute.’’

“The EBU is an apolitical member organization of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service,’’ the union said on Twitter. “We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage.”

This year’s finale is being held in Turin, Italy, on May 14.

Russia has not yet announced an entrant for the splashy contest.

Ukraine will be represented by Kalush Orchestra, which organizers describe as a “hip-hop band with a fondness for folk.”

