.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia could enter areas outside Kyiv today: Ukraine minister

  • Font
A Russian train carrying mobile military medical buildings and support vehicles is seen near the Ukraine border in Belgorod, February 13, 2022 in a screengrab from a video obtained from social media by REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
A Russian train carrying mobile military medical buildings and support vehicles is seen near the Ukraine border in Belgorod, February 13, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia could enter areas outside Kyiv today: Ukraine minister

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A senior Ukrainian defense official warned that Russian forces would enter areas just outside the capital Kyiv later on Friday after officials said the city and other locations had been struck by Russian missiles in the early hours of the morning.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar added that Ukrainian army units were defending positions on four fronts despite being outnumbered.

Additionally, Ukraine expects a Russian tank attack on its capital, Kyiv, which could become the hardest day in the war, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister says.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Ukraine’s president vows to stay put as Russian invaders approach

Ukraine President Zelensky accuses Russian forces of targeting civilians

Russia detains nearly 1,400 at Ukraine anti-war protests: Monitor

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More