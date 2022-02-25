Russia could enter areas outside Kyiv today: Ukraine minister

A senior Ukrainian defense official warned that Russian forces would enter areas just outside the capital Kyiv later on Friday after officials said the city and other locations had been struck by Russian missiles in the early hours of the morning.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar added that Ukrainian army units were defending positions on four fronts despite being outnumbered.

Additionally, Ukraine expects a Russian tank attack on its capital, Kyiv, which could become the hardest day in the war, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister says.

