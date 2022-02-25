Russia facing ‘greater resistance’ than expected from Ukraine: US defense official
“In general, the Russians have lost a little bit of their momentum,” the official said.
Russia did not anticipate the level of resistance it is facing in its invasion of Ukraine, a senior US defense official said Friday.
“There is greater resistance from the Ukrainians than the Russians expected,” the official told reporters, adding that the US still believed Russian President Vladimir Putin intended to remove the Ukrainian government.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“In general, the Russians have lost a little bit of their momentum,” the official said.
On Thursday, a Pentagon official said there was every indication that Moscow wanted to “decapitate” Kyiv’s government and install one loyal to Putin.
Providing US updates on the situation in Ukraine, the official said Ukraine’s “command and control” was still intact despite Russia’s continued targeting of military targets.
The official also said that Russia had yet to achieve air superiority.
And while Russia has committed about “one-third” of its forces around Ukraine to the invasion, the US has not observed a “full-scale Russian effort” in cyber or electronic warfare.
The official said that there have been “several hundred” US citizens who have left Ukraine in the last 24 hours.
Read more: In tit-for-tat move, US expels Russia’s no. 2 diplomat in Washington
-
Russia’s Putin ready to send delegation to Belarus for Ukraine talks: KremlinThe Kremlin on Friday said President Vladimir Putin was ready to send a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukraine, as Russian forces approached ... World News
-
France sends elite police unit to protect its embassy in Ukraine’s KyivFrance has sent an elite police unit to Kyiv to bolster the safety of its embassy in the Ukrainian capital, a security source told AFP on Friday.The ... World News
-
Lebanon condemns Russian invasion of UkraineBeirut said its position was based on previous invasions that Lebanon had witnessed, “which led to losses that were felt for many years.” World News