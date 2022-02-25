Russia says seven buildings damaged by shelling from Ukraine: RIA

The governor of Russia’s southern Belgorod province said on Friday that seven residential buildings in the region had been damaged by shelling from Ukraine, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Russia has bombed 33 civilian sites in its assault on Ukraine in the last 24 hours, Kyiv’s interior ministry said on Friday as Russian troops advanced on the capital, according to Interfax news agency.

“The Russians say they are not striking civilian objects. But 33 civilian sites have been hit over the last 24 hours,” the agency quoted an official at Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, Vadym Denysenko, as saying.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that invading Russian forces are targeting civilian areas, praising his countrymen for their “heroism” and assuring Kyiv is doing “everything possible” to protect them.

He spoke as Moscow’s forces reached the capital, with explosions heard in the city that the government described as “horrific rocket strikes.”

“Ukrainian air defense systems are defending our skies,” he said. “Ukrainians are demonstrating heroism.”

“All our forces are doing everything possible” to protect people, he added.

Read more:

Hungary opens humanitarian corridor for people fleeing Russian invasion in Ukraine

Gunfire heard near government quarter of Ukrainian capital

Russia bans UK airplanes from landing, crossing its airspace