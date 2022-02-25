.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong (not pictured) attend a joint news conference in Moscow, Russia, October 27, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia wants to ‘free Ukraine from oppression,’ ready to talk if Kyiv surrenders: FM

AFP, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday Moscow wants to “free Ukraine from oppression,” as Russian invading forces approached Kyiv on the second day of the Kremlin’s attack.

Russian President Vladimir “Putin took the decision to conduct a special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine so that, freed from oppression, Ukrainians themselves could freely determine their future,” Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow.

Lavrov also said Friday that Moscow was ready for talks with Kyiv if the Ukrainian army surrendered, as Russian invading forces advanced on the capital.

“We are ready for negotiations at any moment, as soon as the armed forces of Ukraine respond to our call and lay down their arms,” Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow.

