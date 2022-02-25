.
Russian foreign minister to hold talks with Donbass officials

Reuters, Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold talks with officials from the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk republics of eastern Ukraine later on Friday in Moscow, the Russian foreign ministry said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees on Monday to recognize two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent statelets, before ordering a special military operation in Ukraine.

Russian-backed separatists in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions - collectively known as the Donbass - broke away from Ukrainian government control in 2014 and proclaimed themselves independent “people’s republics.”

