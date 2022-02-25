Russian military says it has seized strategic airport outside Ukrainian capital Kyiv

The Russian military says it has taken control of a strategic airport just outside the Ukrainian capital and cut Kyiv off from the west.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The airport in Hostomel has a long runway capable of accommodating heavy transport planes. Its seizure allows Russia to airlift troops directly to Kyiv’s outskirts. Hostomel is just 7 kilometers (4 miles) northwest of Kyiv.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Friday that the Russian airborne forces used 200 helicopters to land in Hostomel.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.

Explosions sounded before dawn in Kyiv and gunfire was reported in several areas, as Western leaders scheduled an emergency meeting and Ukraine’s president pleaded for international help to fend off an attack that could topple his democratically elected government, cause massive casualties and ripple out damage to the global economy.

Read more:

Two children dead after Russia hits 33 civilian sites in Ukraine: Ministry official

Turkey unable to stop Russian warships in Black Sea due to int’l pact: FM

Putin tells Xi that Russia willing to hold high-level talks with Ukraine