US to slap Russia’s Putin, Lavrov with sanctions after Ukraine invasion: White House

The US will announce sanctions against Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and his top diplomat Sergei Lavrov, the White House said Friday.

Members of the Russian national security team will also be sanctioned and have their assets frozen, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a briefing.

Putin would be one of the few heads of state to be designated by the US in a move that would send more of a signal than it would impact Putin himself.

Psaki said the sanctions against Putin would send “an important signal.”

The latest sanctions by the US follow two separate tranches, which including killing off the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and cutting off Russian banks from the US financial system.

