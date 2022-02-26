Anonymous bomb threats made about Moscow train stations and airports: RIA
Anonymous messages threatening to place bombs at Moscow’s train stations and airports have been received by the authorities and checks are being made, the RIA news agency reported on Saturday.
It also said that the Russian embassy in London was in touch with British police after receiving phone threats related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow had described as a “special military operation.”
Meanwhile, the Russian army has been given orders to broaden its offensive in Ukraine “from all directions” after Kyiv refused to hold talks in Belarus, the defense ministry said Saturday.
Russian forces have made thrusts into the Ukrainian capital Kyiv before falling back to the outskirts, facing tough resistance on day three of the invasion ordered by President Vladimir Putin.
