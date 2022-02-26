At least 150,000 people flee Ukraine to neighboring countries: UNHCR
The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said at least 150,000 refugees had fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, such as Poland, Moldova, Hungary and Romania, in the wake of Russia’s assault on Ukraine.
Russia claims its assault on Ukraine is aimed only at military targets, but bridges, schools and residential neighborhoods have been hit since the invasion began Thursday with air and missile strikes and Russian troops entering Ukraine from the north, east and south.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
As well as targeting the capital Kyiv, the Russian assault appeared to focus on Ukraine’s coastline, stretching from the Black Sea port of Odesa, in the west near the border with Romania, to the Azov Sea port of Mariupol in the east.
If the Russian troops succeed, Ukraine will be cut off from access to all of its sea ports, which are vital for its economy.
Read more:
Kyiv toughens curfew, violators to be considered ‘enemy’: Mayor
China’s Xi, in message to North Korea’s Kim, vows cooperation under ‘new situation’
Zelenskyy says Ukraine has ‘derailed’ Russia’s plan to capture Kyiv
-
Anonymous bomb threats made about Moscow train stations and airports: RIAAnonymous messages threatening to place bombs at Moscow’s train stations and airports have been received by the authorities and checks are being made, ... World News
-
Ukrainian President Zelensky asks India’s Modi for UN Security Council supportUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for “political support” at the UN after New Delhi ... World News
-
Russian army ordered to broaden Ukraine advance: Defense ministryThe Russian army has been given orders to broaden its offensive in Ukraine “from all directions” after Kyiv refused to hold talks in Belarus, the ... World News
-
Ukraine not refusing negotiation with Russia, but not ready for ultimatums: OfficialUkraine on Saturday denied suggestions that it was refusing to negotiate a ceasefire with Russia but said it was also not ready to accept ultimatums ... World News