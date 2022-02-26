.
.
.
.
At least 150,000 people flee Ukraine to neighboring countries: UNHCR

Ukrainian citizens are seen arriving at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing in eastern Poland on February 25, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said at least 150,000 refugees had fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, such as Poland, Moldova, Hungary and Romania, in the wake of Russia’s assault on Ukraine.

Russia claims its assault on Ukraine is aimed only at military targets, but bridges, schools and residential neighborhoods have been hit since the invasion began Thursday with air and missile strikes and Russian troops entering Ukraine from the north, east and south.

As well as targeting the capital Kyiv, the Russian assault appeared to focus on Ukraine’s coastline, stretching from the Black Sea port of Odesa, in the west near the border with Romania, to the Azov Sea port of Mariupol in the east.

If the Russian troops succeed, Ukraine will be cut off from access to all of its sea ports, which are vital for its economy.

