.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

At least 198 Ukrainians killed in Russian invasion, 33 children wounded: Interfax

  • Font
A view shows destroyed buildings in the settlement of Nevelske, located near the line of separation between the armed forces of Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels in the Donetsk region, Ukraine January 28, 2022. (Reuters)
A view shows destroyed buildings in the settlement of Nevelske, located near the line of separation between the armed forces of Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels in the Donetsk region, Ukraine January 28, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

At least 198 Ukrainians killed in Russian invasion, 33 children wounded: Interfax

Reuters, Kyiv

Published: Updated:

At least 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the head of the Ukrainian Health Ministry was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying on Saturday.

He said 1,115 people were wounded, including 33 children.

It was unclear whether he was referring only to civilian casualties.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

‘Stop Putin’: Protesters take to the streets in Sydney, Tokyo

‘This war will last,’ Macron warns French farmers on Ukraine

Russian army fires cruise missiles at Ukraine military infrastructure

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More