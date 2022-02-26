Finland, Sweden comments on NATO show how Putin miscalculated: President Biden

US President Joe Biden said in an interview released on Saturday that comments from neutral Finland and Sweden about possibly joining NATO show the depth of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s miscalculation in invading Ukraine.

“Not only is NATO more unified, look at what’s going on in terms of Finland, look at what’s going on in terms of Sweden, look what’s going on in other countries. I mean he’s producing the exact opposite effect that he intended,” Biden told social media influencer Brian Tyler Cohen in an interview taped on Friday.

“All I know is we have to stay the course with the rest of our allies,” Biden said.

