Kyiv apartment block hit by missile: Emergency services

A high-rise apartment block was hit by shelling overnight in Kyiv as fighting raged between Russian attackers and Ukrainian forces, emergency services said Saturday.

The authorities said the number of victims was “being specified” and that an evacuation was underway. They posted a picture online of the tower block with a hole covering at least five floors blasted into the side and rubble strewn across the street below.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said online that the building had been hit by a missile.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia in control of Melitopol city as missiles strike across Ukraine

Ukraine says two commercial ships hit by Russian missiles near Odessa port

Russia vetoes UN Security action on Ukraine as China, India abstains